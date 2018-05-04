PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Before Game 2 of the Sixers-Celtics series tipped off in Boston, Philadelphia’s own Kevin Hart had a close call at the airport.

Hart thanked God and his lucky stars after a terrifying landing on his private jet Thursday afternoon.

“Your boy got angels on his back,” he said in a video posted to Snapchat minutes after the scare. “I got real life angels on my back.”

The superstar comedian and huge Sixers fan flew into Boston’s Logan International Airport to watch the 76ers take on the Celtics.

But hours before the game, a tire blew as the pilot came in for a landing.

Hart’s plane problems caused a second rough touchdown for a flight coming in from Newark. Turbulence forced that flight to land on the same runway, where parts of the tire from Hart’s plane were still scattered.

Keegan Lester was on the Newark flight. He told CBS Boston he prepared for the worst as the pilot made his approach.

“I started texting all of my friends, if something happens just know that I love you,” he said. “It was really, really scary.”

Fortunately, both flights landed safely.

Later Thursday, Hart once again took to social media to discuss the incident. He posted a picture to Instagram in front of the damaged plane with his friends, writing “God is GOOD!!!!!#Blessed.”