PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified a man accused of stabbing a co-worker to death at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.

Police say 35-year-old Kevin Emanuel stabbed his co-worker, 28-year-old Aaron Jenkins, during a fight over an overhead light. Emanuel has been charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime.

Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker says one man turned off a light and the other wanted it on. A friend jumped in and the three men became physical.

That’s when police say Emanuel stabbed Jenkins.

Jenkins was found lying on the maintenance break room floor with a stab wound to the upper left thigh. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The fight happened in a break room down on the tarmac. No passengers were in danger. Flights did not stop. The men were on break from cleaning planes. Suspect in custody downtown. https://t.co/0kcPlg5iH3 — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) May 3, 2018

It is believed Jenkins was stabbed with a box cutter, but police are still searching for the weapon.

Authorities say weapon was likely a box cutter from a maintenance area. They don’t have it at this time. All three men were not in terminal. They were on tarmac in separate break room. Many questions how this could happen. https://t.co/0kcPlgmTyB — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) May 3, 2018

Police say the men are Worldwide Flight Services employees, who are contracted by Frontier Airlines to clean planes.