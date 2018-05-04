Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified a man accused of stabbing a co-worker to death at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.

Police say 35-year-old Kevin Emanuel stabbed his co-worker, 28-year-old Aaron Jenkins, during a fight over an overhead light. Emanuel has been charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime.

Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker says one man turned off a light and the other wanted it on. A friend jumped in and the three men became physical.

That’s when police say Emanuel stabbed Jenkins.

Jenkins was found lying on the maintenance break room floor with a stab wound to the upper left thigh. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

It is believed Jenkins was stabbed with a box cutter, but police are still searching for the weapon.

Police say the men are Worldwide Flight Services employees, who are contracted by Frontier Airlines to clean planes.

