NEW YORK (CBS) – A New York favorite is heading west!

Californians can get the authentic New York style pizza, thanks to JetBlue.

The airline is going to fly hundreds of pizzas from East Harlem’s legendary “Patsy’s Pizzeria” to LAX.

Orders for the “Pie in the Sky” can be placed on JetBlue’s website.

Plain and pepperoni are available to order. JetBlue is covering taxes and the delivery fee.

And if you’re worried you won’t know how to eat New York style pizza, Spike Lee will teach you the DOs and DON’Ts of eating New York pizza.

