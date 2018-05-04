PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Jerez Coleman showed up at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, he was towing some serious street “cred.” He had security and apparently told district officials he was Alicia Keys’ DJ. His social media looked legit.

“Oh, he’s a music producer,” one student said while looking at his social media profile.

“Oh, so he’s talented, he got talent,” another said. “At least he didn’t lie about that.”

Well, this man’s tale was a bit too tall to escape the students’ attention. They sensed something was off and Googled him.

It was discovered Coleman sold a story to school officials and the district that was a web of white lies.

“This individual did visit schools, did give a talk – and again, we’re not aware of all of his background,” said district spokesman Lee Whack.

His background was unclear, but a quick search unearths lots of interesting details.

There are arrests for threats in Washington, D.C. He also had an appearance on MTV’s “Catfish.”

“The fact that this happened was unacceptable. We’re focused on redoubling our efforts to make sure this type of thing doesn’t happen going forward,” Whack said.

CBS3 confirmed Coleman visited two other city schools, Ben Franklin and South Philadelphia, this week.