ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Allentown were called to rescue a 2-year-old boy who became stuck in a claw toy grabber machine.

It happened Thursday at a laundromat on the 800 block of North 7th Street.

Police tell Eyewitness News that the child wanted one of the prizes from the machine, so he climbed inside.

kid gets stuck in claw machine

A 2-year-old boy was rescued from a claw machine at an Allentown laundromat. (credit: CBS3)

First responders rescued the boy.

The boy was not injured and he will be OK.

