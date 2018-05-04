ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Abington Township say they have seized a man’s AR-15 rifle after he was taken into custody on an involuntary mental health warrant.

Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy says they received information from friends about the man who was carrying around the weapon in public over concerns about his behavior and change in mental status. Molloy says because of those concerns the man may have posed a threat to himself or the community and took him into custody on Thursday.

“Officers assisted Montgomery County Emergency Services of taking a township resident into custody on an involuntary mental health warrant,” said Molloy.

Officers received new information from friends of this man, leading authorities to believe he would possibly harm himself or others — leading to this evaluation and the removal of the rifle and two fully loaded magazines from his home.

Molloy says detectives removed the rifle and other items from the man’s home as his mental health issues were being evaluated. The man is being detained for a minimum of 72 hours.

“This case illustrates the very complex nature of balancing an individual’s 2nd Amendment rights with our primary mission to protect and serve all of our citizens,” said Molloy.

Molloy added that rumors of the man’s arrest were false.

Police say it was a "passive aggressive" act to show his open carry rights.

Officers first started receiving reports of this man carrying an AR-15 through public property last Friday around 8:30 p.m. and again on Monday afternoon.

Neighbors spotted him walking with the rifle slung over his back in multiple areas through Ardsley, near the Target on Old York Road, and near a bus stop on Tyson Avenue.

Authorities said he seemed to be making a “passive-aggressive” statement about his right to carry the weapon in public.

Pennsylvania is one of 45 states that allow citizens to open carry, which means this man was not breaking the law.

“Somebody walking down the street with a rifle, whether loaded or not, is unusual,” said neighbor Henry Geyer. “But when we were kids, we played cops and robbers and cowboys and had one, and nobody thought anything of it. But in today’s day and age when there’s so much violence going on, it’s unusual and could be scary.”

The man has not been charged as of right now.