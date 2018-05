ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Aston Police want your help tracking down the suspect seen on surveillance footage.

He’s wanted in the theft of a purse at Neumann University on April 23 as well as a purse theft at Saint Joseph’s Church on April 15.

Police say the suspect used stolen credit cards at Wawa, Walmart and a Game Stop.

Police think the suspect is likely driving a black Volkswagen Passat or Jetta.