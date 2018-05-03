PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sounds, sunshine and soaring temperatures uplifted moods Thursday, despite a record-setting forecasted high of 91 degrees.

“It looks like we’ve gone straight from winter to summer but I’m loving it,” said James Garden, who was visiting Philadelphia from Washington Township, Michigan.

The warmer temperatures arrived earlier than usual for this time of year.

“When the sun came out, everything bloomed and the colors are out, it feels pretty special,” said Michael Garden.

Many people, including Susan Murray, spent their day strolling through Rittenhouse Square.

“It’s just beautiful out and we had such a long winter,” she said.

The warm weather is also ushering in a new season of beer gardens.

“The first few days of warmer weather, that’s when we get people in here the most,” said Teddy Sourias, owner of Craft Concepts Group, which operates Uptown Beer Garden.

The venue at 17th and JFK is opening in May, earlier than in years past, and staying open longer until October.

“Being outside in Center City, provided with beer and food, I mean there’s nothing better especially after the winter we had,” Sourias said.

The heat brings in cold cash for some businesses.

“We’re very busy,” said Anthony Cardullo, owner of John’s Water Ice in South Philadelphia. “The machines will just run all day. The last couple of weeks we had lines around the corner.”

John’s Water Ice at 7th and Christian has been a South Philadelphia classic since 1945.

“I think it’s the best in town. I’m from North Philly but I come down here to get water ice,” said Larry Bracy.

“I got a gelati with pineapple and chocolate with a mixture of butter pecan and birthday cake ice cream,” added Samantha Smith.

While Smith enjoyed the treat, she says says she hasn’t been a fan of the recent roller-coaster in temperatures.

“You don’t know whether to wear a jacket, whether to wear a coat, boots, shoes, whatever, so this is good. I hope it stays like this.”

But others had a different perspective.

“Everyone’s always talking about the weather and we have no control over it. There’s so many things about my life and the world around me that I can control so everyday I walk out the door, I embrace it,” said Garden.