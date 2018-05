NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say one person is in custody following a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville that left one person wounded.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

A police dispatcher tells The Associated Press authorities are responding after reports of a shooting.

Local media reports say the mall is being evacuated.

