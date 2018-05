PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 32-year-old man is dead after suffering 10 total gunshot wounds to the head and chest in West Philadelphia on Thursday evening.

The fatal the shooting occurred in the 800 block of North 48th Street around 6:40 p.m.

Police say the man was shot four times in the head and five times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m.

There are no weapons recovered and arrests made, according police.