PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “It was a very big bang. It was so loud it was unbelievable,” one neighbor said, describing a hit-and-run crash that left a 3-year-old boy injured in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened on the 2400 block of Reese Street in North Philadelphia.

Home surveillance video captures the terrifying accident and the frenzied moments that followed.

Police: 3-Year-Old Hospitalized After Hit-And-Run In North Philly

Video shows a crowd of people gathering around a maroon van that police say struck the child. You can see the male driver stick around pacing anxiously as the victim’s grandmother runs to the back of the van to tend to her grandson.

“He got out of the car and said, ‘I didn’t wanna do this’ but he just got back in his car and kept going,” said one family member.

The driver took off leaving the injured 3-year-old lying in the middle of the street.

The boy is back home recovering, but the child’s grandmother has one message for the driver who briefly spoke to her, before heartlessly leaving the scene: “Just give himself up and do what’s right.”