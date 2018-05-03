NEWTON, Kan. (CBS) – Police officers in Kansas say they had to use a stun gun to subdue a man reportedly trying to have sex with a car.

It happened on May 1 when police responded to the 1200 block of East Broadway, according to The Kansan.

Responding officers say they found a naked 24-year-old man trying to have sex with the tailpipe of the vehicle.

“He was high on some sort of drug,” Lt. Scott Powell of the Newton Police Department told The Kansan. “Officers were there, and he continued to try and have sex with the tailpipe of the car. He would not listen to commands or anything. … They ended up tasing him.”

He was taken to the emergency room and reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .35.

According to the Associated Press, police submitted a report to city prosecutors recommending a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. Nothing had been filed as of Thursday.