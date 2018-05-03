DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — The future of Burlington County’s only Roman Catholic high school is looking a little more positive.

The Diocese of Trenton signed a deal on Tuesday with the new board of Holy Cross.

The board will run the school in Delran as an independent Catholic school starting July 1.

The members of the board had been working to keep the school open since the diocese announced plans to close it back in December.

“We certainly know that this is not the end, this is just the beginning. We know we have a couple of months ahead of us to get to July 1 to get everything in place,” said founding board member Peter Sciortino. “But very confident with the team we have in front of us to get us to that ultimate destination.”

The school will be renamed Holy Cross Preparatory Academy.