PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles have picked up coach Doug Pederson’s fifth-year option, sources confirm to CBS3.

Pederson, who led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win, will now be under contract through 2020.

‘Fearless’: Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Working On Memoir To Come Out In August

The Eagles went 7-9 in 2016 during Pederson’s first year at the helm.

A year later, the Birds improved to 13-3 on the season and claimed victory at Super Bowl 52.