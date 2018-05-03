PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were shot on Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Broad and Catharine Streets in South Philadelphia.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was shot once in the scalp. She was transported to the hospital where she’s currently listed in stable condition.

A 42-year-old woman was shot nine times in the chest and leg, police say. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.