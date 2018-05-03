Filed Under:Local TV, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were shot on Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Broad and Catharine Streets in South Philadelphia.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was shot once in the scalp. She was transported to the hospital where she’s currently listed in stable condition.

A 42-year-old woman was shot nine times in the chest and leg, police say. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch