PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Carolina beekeeper found himself in a tight spot when 3,000 bees got loose in his truck.

Wallace Leatherwood had just purchased several colonies when he went to stop for food.

He moved three boxes of bees from the bed of his truck to the cab so the insects could be in the shade.

This is what he found when he came back.

Leatherwood says he drove 40 miles to his home — without getting stung *once* on the trip.