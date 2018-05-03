PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ridley Park, Delaware County, is causing headaches for the Thursday morning commute.

The 88-car train was traveling southbound carrying stone, when the rear two cars derailed on Amtrak track lines between the Crum Lynne and Eddystone SEPTA Regional Rail stations.

One car remained upright, while the other fell onto its side and spilled its contents.

There were no injuries reported and the train was not carrying any hazardous materials.

Norfolk Southern crews and contractors were on scene overnight cleaning up the spilled stone.

Another huge crane brought in to help with Norfolk Southern train car derailment in Ridley Park. The derailed train is still blocking @SEPTA Wilmington/Newark line tracks. Service is also delayed on @AmtrakNEC pic.twitter.com/Cif8GmTebq — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) May 3, 2018

The derailment affected travel on both the SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail and on Amtrak between D.C. and Philadelphia. Amtrak trains had been operating on a delay, but service was eventually suspended around 5 a.m.

DERAILMENT: Due to a freight train derailment in Ridley Park, SEPTA's WIlmington/Newark Line & Amtrak's NE Corridor are SUSPENDED. We'll have more coming up, and @TrangDoCBS3 is live at the scene @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/WRgYgjO4lY — Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) May 3, 2018

SEPTA also suspended service on the Wilmington/Newark line and added extra trains to the Media/Elwyn line as an alternate option for commuters.

Newark: Service is suspended until further notice due to Amtrak's freight train derailment. Passenger extra trains will operate on the Media/Elwyn line. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 3, 2018

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.