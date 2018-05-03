PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night in Philadelphia has left one person dead and multiple injured in two separate shootings.

The first shooting happened just after midnight Thursday on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street in the Hunting Park section of the city.

Police say a man in his mid 20’s was shot once in the head and a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, including once in the face.

Both are in critical condition.

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the 2200 block of South 58th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say a 35-year-old man was killed and two others were injured. A 27-year-old man is in critical condition and a 30-year-old man is in stable condition

“A 35-year-old male, shot multiple times in his face and chest, was pronounced dead at 2:26 a.m.,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

An eyewitness tells police that an argument led to the gunfire.

“We do have a witness that stated there was some sort of argument that led to gunfire, and then the three victims went in at least two separate vehicles and were transported to two separate hospitals,” said Small.

So far no arrests have been made in either shooting.