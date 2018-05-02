WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — If there’s one thing that sets Wildwood’s beach apart, it’s the size.

So to make a buck off the big beach, the city will allow public parking on the sand this summer.

“It’s an empty space, the city needs the revenue and it helps bring additional people to the community because they are closer to the water,” says Mayor Ernie Troiano.

Last year, city commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance allowing visitors to park on the beach, but it took until this spring to create the necessary tunnel under the boardwalk at Baker Avenue.

The cost will be about $10 a day to park and could raise $150,000 for the city this summer.

Despite the fact only four-wheel and all-wheel drive vehicles could park on the beach, some hope the new feature will be a draw for tourism.

“It’s an issue in any shore town you’re going to visit, so if people know that they got a place to park here at a reasonable price, then it’s certainly going to help,” says Andy Weiner, who owns the Splash Zone Waterpark.

Not everyone is thrilled.

“What revenue? Are they going to use that revenue to fix the boardwalk?” questions Robert Trivisonno, who owns Triv Amusements right next to the new access tunnel.

He isn’t happy with the poor condition of the boardwalk and thinks the city is creating a new headache with beach parking.

“There’s no room for people to go in and out at the same time. How about if a disaster hits and they have to leave?” says Trivisonno.