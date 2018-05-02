PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wedge tornado was caught on camera in Kansas and Oklahoma Tuesday.

This twister took almost the exact same path that another tornado took five years ago.

Authorities: Daniel Mooney, Person Of Interest In Churchville Double Murder Of Tyler And Christina Roy, Found Dead

It’s not clear if the funnel cloud actually touched the ground but it’s frightening nonetheless.

It was part of a severe weather outbreak that also spawned strong winds and hail in the region.

“OMG OMG OMG” the sound of chasers as they get a look at this wedge tornado in Culver, KS yesterday. #wutv pic.twitter.com/ATZsMEJeaM — WU Weather Cave (@WunderCave) May 2, 2018

There are only a few reports of damage and no injuries.