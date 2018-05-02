BREAKING: Person Of Interest In Churchville Double Murder Of Married Couple Found Dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wedge tornado was caught on camera in Kansas and Oklahoma Tuesday.

This twister took almost the exact same path that another tornado took five years ago.

It’s not clear if the funnel cloud actually touched the ground but it’s frightening nonetheless.

It was part of a severe weather outbreak that also spawned strong winds and hail in the region.

There are only a few reports of damage and no injuries.

