HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — In a few weeks, two years of rehearsal will come together on a South Jersey stage. The performers have disabilities. They also have a champion who brings out their talents. We went to Haddonfield to see the dancers and singers polishing their acts before the big night.

After months of practice, dancer Sharretta Morman feels ready for opening night, “’cause I’m not nervous!”

Katelyn Wood is ready for her “Mama Mia” routine, says her mom, Mary Mondatsos. “She’s seen the play quite a few times, so she has the routine down pat,” Mary said.

Sharretta and Katelyn are just two of the Possibility Players, a South Jersey theater troupe for adults 18 and up with different disabilities. It was started by now-retired speech pathologist Denise Dennin.

“We are only two and a half weeks away from the play. There will be some chaos,” Denise said with a laugh. “For many, it’s the first time they’ve ever gotten to perform.”

The troupe started in 1986 with nine performers. Now more than 30 have joined. They throw a show every other year, and they choose their routines themselves.

Susan Payton is Sharretta’s stepmother. “She loves it,” Susan said. “She enjoys it. It gives her something to do. It’s a great program.”

Yearly dues of $50 help pay rent and costume costs, but no one takes a salary, Denise included. Their upcoming play is their biggest fundraiser. They raised $3000 two years ago and are hoping for $5000 this time.

Denise says newcomers often don’t realize that people with disabilities can be performers, and sometimes they tell her: “‘Wow! I laughed, I cried, I cheered. When’s your next show?'”

The answer? Saturday, May 19 at 7 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 20. It will be at the Kingsway Learning Center in Haddonfield, New Jersey. They suggest a donation of ten dollars for adults, five dollars for children and seniors.