PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after racist graffiti was found inside a Philadelphia police station.

The hate speech was reportedly found inside a bathroom wall at the 17th Police District last week.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says the bathroom is located inside the men’s locker room. It is not accessible to civilians, aside from civilian police department employees.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson denounced the incident.

“I’m frustrated – for the officers and for the residents,” said Johnson. “This incident seriously undermines the work these officers have done to build trust and improve community-police relations in the Point Breeze and Grays Ferry neighborhoods.”

Police have not provided further information on the incident.