Missing 5 Year Old Girl: Falls Township Police Looking For Kenna Allen

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for a Bucks County girl who they say went missing after her father dropped her off at a daycare center in Philadelphia almost a week ago.

Authorities say 5-year-old Kenna Allen, who is described as 4 feet tall, 55 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair (usually in braids), was last seen by her father Aaron Gerwer around 7 a.m. on April 25. They say an individual named Michelle picked up the child from the daycare but both Michelle and Kenna have not been seen at Michelle’s home in the Morrisville section of Falls Township since April 26.

Police say Kenna is still believed to be with Michelle.

Police say Michelle is the driver of a black Kia Rio with Pennsylvania registration that reads: JXM-9563.

If you have anyone information on Michelle’s and Kenna’s whereabouts, please contact Falls Township Police Department at 215-945-3100 or email Detective Stephen Reeves at s.reeves@fallstwp.com.