PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Michelle Obama will be in Philadelphia Wednesday for Signing Day at Temple University.

Thousands of high school seniors will meet the former first lady and other celebrities.

Mrs. Obama is the keynote speaker at the annual “College Signing Day” at Temple University’s Liacouras Center.

About 8,000 students will take part in the event.

The event celebrates high school seniors choosing to pursue higher education.

