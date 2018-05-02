LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey beach town’s plastic bag ban is now in full effect.

Long Beach Township’s ban on plastic bags went into effect on Tuesday. In an effort to help residents with the ban, the township is providing every homeowner with two free reusable bags.

The bags can be picked up at the Town Hall with a voucher.

To claim a voucher or for more information, call the Township’s Clerk’s Office.

The ban on plastic bags was approved late last year.

The township hopes to eliminate plastic bags from ending up in the ocean and on wildlife.