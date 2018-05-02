BREAKING: Person Of Interest In Churchville Double Murder Of Married Couple Found Dead
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has a new policy in place.

It will now expunge the records of most people who are charged with a crime, but not convicted.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says people who have been charged but not convicted can be denied jobs, or just have a hard time moving forward because of their criminal record.

“We want people to reintegrate in society, we want them to succeed because that’s how you prevent crime, and we view this as a way of preventing crime,” said Krasner.

Krasner says sexual or domestic violence cases will not be included in the expungement policy.

