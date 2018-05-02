NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Recording artist Juelz Santana performs on BET's "106 & Park" at BET Studios on April 16, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Harlem-based rapper Juelz Santana is facing weapons charges after he allegedly attempted to bring a gun aboard a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Federal prosecutors say the two-count indictment made public Wednesday charges Santana with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

Santana initially faced both state and federal charges, but the state charges were dismissed after Essex County prosecutors said they would defer to federal authorities.

Santana had pleaded not guilty tostate charges. His lawyer was not immediately available to comment Wednesday.

Authorities say security found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and oxycodone pills Santana didn’t have a prescription for in a carry-on bag containing his identification.

They say he fled the area, leaving two bags behind. He turned himself in three days later.

