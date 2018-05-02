Watch Live
WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney for Stormy Daniels is calling for “serious consequences” for President Donald Trump, after his new lawyer says the president reimbursed his personal “fixer” for a $130,000 payment to the porn actress.

Michael Avenatti said Wednesday: “This is a stunning revelation. Mr Trump evidently has participated in a felony and there must be serious consequences for his conduct and his lies and deception to the American people.”

Rudy Giuliani said on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen.

Trump has previously told reporters that he was not aware of the payment and that he didn’t know where Cohen had gotten the money.

