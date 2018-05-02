ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. (CBS) — John Callahan didn’t need a bigger boat.

It took the fisherman nearly 30 minutes to reel in the 58-pound bass at a New Jersey beach.

Julian’s Bait & Tackle shop says Callahan caught the big fish using bunker chunk bait.

He was fishing for three hours and it was the only fish he caught.