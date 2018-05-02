PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An opening celebration is underway Philadelphia’s first medical marijuana dispensary.

Restore Integrative Wellness Center held a private event to celebrate it’s opening Wednesday evening.

The dispensary is located on Frankford Avenue in the city’s Fishtown section.

Authorities: Daniel Mooney, Person Of Interest In Churchville Double Murder Of Tyler And Christina Roy, Found Dead

In order to obtain medical marijuana in Pennsylvania patients must have one of 17 serious conditions and they must get a certification from an authorized physician.

Then they must pay for a medical marijuana identification card.