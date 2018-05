PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Budweiser is out with a new beer inspired by the first president of the United States.

The company unveiled the “freedom reserve red lager” Tuesday.

It’s based on a recipe taken from George Washington’s military journal from 1757.

Introducing the Budweiser Freedom Reserve. A limited edition red lager brewed by our own veterans in support of veteran families. This Buds From Us, #ThisBudsForYou. pic.twitter.com/POVM1NBfpS — BudweiserUSA (@budweiserusa) May 1, 2018

Some of the sales from the new brew will support the nonprofit, “Folds of Honor.”

The organization gives scholarships to military families.