PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash on I-95, at the Philadelphia International Airport off-ramp, snarled traffic Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-95, around 5:30 a.m.

UPDATE: The ramp from I-95 SB to @PHLAirport is now CLOSED due to a bad accident on the ramp @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jvbLoZ522Z — Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) May 2, 2018

Multiple lanes in the area were blocked, but all lanes have since reopened.

UPDATE: Earlier accident on I-95 SB at the ramp to the Airport is now CLEAR. All lanes are open @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7e4BqHzCTT — Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) May 2, 2018

No word on injuries.