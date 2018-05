PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a three-year-old boy who was struck during a hit-and-run in North Philly is in critical but stable condition.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of North Reese Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a burgundy mini-van that may have been a Dodge Caravan hit the boy.

Police transported the boy to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story…