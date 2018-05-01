PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems like just yesterday that we were standing out at the local soccer field, bundled in parkas, complaining about the cold. Actually, that was two days ago, on Sunday, when the high temperature in Philadelphia only rose to 56 degrees, more than ten degrees below average for late April.

But now May has arrived in a surge of warm air and sunshine, and it’s only going to get warmer from here.

A large area of high pressure is centered offshore late this week, pumping in a persistent warm flow from the southwest. Temperatures will rise a bit each day, peaking Thursday and Friday when we may challenge records.

The records for both days were set in 2001, and the record is 90 on Thursday’s date and 91 on Friday. Both days will get close to those numbers – and with increasing humidity, we’ll have to all be sure to follow heat guidelines even though it’s still very early in the season.

Drink plenty of water if you’re working outside, and check on anyone that may need help staying cool or getting to a cool place.

On Friday evening a cold front will progress through the region with the chance for showers and thunderstorms, and that will help trim back the heat a bit for the weekend– a nice weekend though, with a high near 80 on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

Enjoy this little hint of July in early May!