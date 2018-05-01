BREAKING: Young Couple Found Murdered Inside Northampton Township Home  
By Alicia Nieves
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Parking Authority

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some drivers looking to clear up old, unpaid Philadelphia parking tickets were given a second chance on Tuesday under one condition. They needed a voucher to take part in the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s Amnesty program, even though it officially ended yesterday.

Thousands of people waited in line for hours only to be turned away overnight, but given a voucher to return.

6d012be5c5e044d1b04aa88a8deac73f Some Get Extension For Philadelphia Parking Authoritys Amnesty Program After Massive Turnout

Credit: CBS3

Tracey Porter from North Philly can laugh now after being in yesterday’s line for 9 hours. She says Tuesday’s line was much shorter.

“The line is so short I am happy! I Thank god. Thank you Jesus, and I’m serious!” she says.

ff8c0fa511ff4004868a21d2a5f8fcf8 Some Get Extension For Philadelphia Parking Authoritys Amnesty Program After Massive Turnout

Credit: CBS3

Some have had several thousands of dollars in outstanding ticket wiped out.

But not everyone who waited has been as lucky.

Larry Tann says he was in the massive line on Monday. When he came back Tuesday he learned his registration ticket didn’t apply for amnesty.

“I missed two days of work, standing down here in Philadelphia. I think I’m just going to move, bye Philadelphia!” he said.

Drivers with the voucher that extends the ticket forgiveness deadline have until Wednesday to settle those old tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Full Cosby Coverage
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch