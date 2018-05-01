PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some drivers looking to clear up old, unpaid Philadelphia parking tickets were given a second chance on Tuesday under one condition. They needed a voucher to take part in the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s Amnesty program, even though it officially ended yesterday.

Thousands of people waited in line for hours only to be turned away overnight, but given a voucher to return.

Tracey Porter from North Philly can laugh now after being in yesterday’s line for 9 hours. She says Tuesday’s line was much shorter.

“The line is so short I am happy! I Thank god. Thank you Jesus, and I’m serious!” she says.

Some have had several thousands of dollars in outstanding ticket wiped out.

But not everyone who waited has been as lucky.

Larry Tann says he was in the massive line on Monday. When he came back Tuesday he learned his registration ticket didn’t apply for amnesty.

“I missed two days of work, standing down here in Philadelphia. I think I’m just going to move, bye Philadelphia!” he said.

Drivers with the voucher that extends the ticket forgiveness deadline have until Wednesday to settle those old tickets.