HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general is calling on a judge to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges against five former Penn State Penn State fraternity members arrested in a pledge’s hazing-related death last year.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the five Beta Theta Pi fraternity charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza planned and participated in the drinking obstacle course known as “The Gauntlet,” knew of Piazza’s fall and failed to get him medical attention.

Shapiro says his office has charged 26 fraternity brothers total in connection with Piazza’s death.

“I’m confident that once this case makes it to a jury, we will obtain justice for the Piazza family,” said Shapiro.

Last Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office filed a notice of appeal to have additional charges reinstated against the five as well as three other defendants. A district judge last month threw out dozens of charges in the case, including many of the most serious.

Prosecutors still are reviewing the cases of 15 other frat members charged in Piazza’s death.

Piazza, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered a series of falls at the Beta Theta Pi house the night of Feb. 2, 2017, and subsequently died of severe head and abdominal injuries.

