SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey State Police are searching for a man who’s accused of firing a gun at a juvenile in a state park.

It happened last Sunday around 3:53 p.m. on the Blue Trail in the Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove Township.

The suspect allegedly brandished a handgun and fired a round toward the victim, who ran away uninjured.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years of age, with short dark blonde hair and a goatee. He is approximately 6-foot, 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rigoberto Onofre of the Bridgeton Station Detective Bureau at 856-451-0106 or 856-451-0101.