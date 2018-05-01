PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study finds people 18-37 years of age are the loneliest and they claim to be in worse health than older generations.

In the study conducted by Cigna, a global health service company, Generation Z (ages 18-22) and Millennials (ages 23-37) make up the loneliest group.

The study also revealed social media use by itself is not the best indicator for measuring loneliness, students are lonelier than retirees and there is no significant difference between men and women, as well as races when it comes to average loneliness scores.

Cigna and Ipsos conducted the online survey of more than 20,000 U.S. adults, using the UCLA Loneliness Scale.

The survey also showed that people who are less lonely are more likely to have regular in-person interactions, they’re in good overall physical and mental health and they’re daily activities are balanced and they are employed.

In conclusion, the survey found that Americans are lonely.