SOMERSET, N.J. (CBS) – Sixers fans get ready, a masked-Joel Embiid bobblehead is in the works.

The bobblehead is being produced by FOCO and will be ready to ship by July.

The bobblehead depicts Embiid wearing a mask and purple jacket ringing the bell, just as he did prior to Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat.

“Joel Embiid has proven to be one of the most electric players and personalities in the NBA”, said Matthew Katz, licensing manager at FOCO. “When we watched Embiid fire up the team and the crowd with this pre-game moment, we knew recreating it in bobble form would be a hit with Sixers fans”, Katz added.

The bobblehead is available for preorder for $45.

Visit FOCO to learn more.