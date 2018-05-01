BREAKING: Young Couple Found Murdered Inside Northampton Township Home  
SOMERSET, N.J. (CBS) – Sixers fans get ready, a masked-Joel Embiid bobblehead is in the works.

The bobblehead is being produced by FOCO and will be ready to ship by July.

embiid 2 Masked Joel Embiid Bobblehead Available For Pre order

Credit: FOCO

The bobblehead depicts Embiid wearing a mask and purple jacket ringing the bell, just as he did prior to Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat.

gettyimages 946340206 Masked Joel Embiid Bobblehead Available For Pre order

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 14: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers rings the bell prior to Game One of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoff against the Miami Heat. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

“Joel Embiid has proven to be one of the most electric players and personalities in the NBA”, said Matthew Katz, licensing manager at FOCO. “When we watched Embiid fire up the team and the crowd with this pre-game moment, we knew recreating it in bobble form would be a hit with Sixers fans”, Katz added.

The bobblehead is available for preorder for $45.

Visit FOCO to learn more.

