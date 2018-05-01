TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey doctor has admitted that he improperly wrote numerous prescriptions for anabolic steroids and also possessed marijuana with intent to distribute.

Kevin Custis faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced Aug. 8.

The 53-year-old Belle Mead resident has medical offices in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and Brooklyn, New York.

Federal prosecutors say Cutis wrote the steroids prescriptions for two patients in 2016 and 2017, even though he knew they were not for the treatment of any medical condition. They were solely intended for muscle enhancement, beauty, and muscle building and fitness competitions.

When federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents searched his home last June 14, 2017, they found more than four kilograms of marijuana and more than 150 grams of THC oil. Custis also admitted that he made marijuana products for patients in his home kitchen.

