Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley waived his right to a preliminary hearing on DUI and gun charges.

Only CBS3 was there as the 23-year-old arrived for court in Center City Tuesday morning.

daryl worley2 Former Eagles CB Daryl Worley Waives Right To Preliminary Hearing

Credit: Philadelphia Police Department.

Eagles Release CB Daryl Worley After His Arrest

Police arrested Worley near the Eagles practice facility in South Philly last month.

The team acquired the Philly-native in March, but released him after his arrest. The Oakland Raiders have since signed the cornerback.

Raiders Sign CB Daryl Worley A Week After Arrest In Philadelphia

Worley will be back in court on May 15.

 

