MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — West Winsor police have responded to a car accident on Route 1 in Mercer County, NJ.

Police say a landscaping truck was traveling in Route 1’s northbound direction when a portion of the truck’s load broke off and struck a vehicle traveling behind it.

concrete falls on moving car mercer county nj route 1 Concrete Falls Off Truck Onto Moving Car In Mercer County

Credit: CBS3.

The victim pulled over into the buffalo wild wings restaurant while waiting for police.

There was one non-life threatening injury reported, but nobody was taken to a hospital.

Police are still on scene and actively investigating the accident.

