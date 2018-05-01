PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing of two teens at a SEPTA station in Center City last week.

Police say two 17-year-old boys were stabbed on the SEPTA train platform at 8th and Market Streets around 3:45 p.m on April 25.

Eyewitnesses say that the violent incident began as a disagreement between a group of teens who use the line as their way home from school.

On Tuesday, police say a 16-year-old boy who lives in Philadelphia, surrendered to police.

The boy is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

One victim was stabbed in the neck, stomach and arm, and taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital. The other victim was stabbed in the chest and stomach, and taken to Hahnemann University Hospital. They were both transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses tell CBS3 that it was a fight between teens that started near the stairway and continued below ground.

“I heard hollering and stuff like that. The kids were saying someone got stabbed. I saw people running upstairs saying somebody got stabbed,” said Antoinette Daniels.