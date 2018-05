PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A cell phone tower near the Schuylkill Expressway caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

The tower on Montgomery Drive, Between I-76 and MLK Drive, was engulfed in flames just before 5:30 a.m.

Billowing smoke could be seen coming from the tower along the highway. The fire was contained just before 6 a.m.

#BREAKING: A cell phone tower is on fire on Montgomery Dr near I-76. Be cautious in this area and watch for fire crews on scene @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4XQw3DvE4A — Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) May 1, 2018

There have been no reported injuries.