RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A black bear continues to roam through some North Jersey neighborhoods.

The bear was spotted earlier Tuesday in Ridgewood, Bergen County.

The bear was spotted in Paramus on Monday, but managed to elude authorities.

Police have cautioned people to stay away from the bear and call 911 if they see the animal.

Officials say the bear appears to be male and weighs about 200 pounds.

