PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An audit uncovers a number of security vulnerabilities at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station.

Among the revelations, 30th Street Station cannot be locked in the event of an emergency because staffers do not have the keys.

Amtrak’s inspector general conducted the audit.

An inspection in November also found non-working surveillance cameras, an unsecured train yard and employees lacking the training to deal with terrorist attacks or active shooters.

Amtrak says its addressing the issues.