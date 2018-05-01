ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Abington Township say a man is walking around the area with an AR-15 rifle to promote his Second Amendment right to carry the weapon in public.

In a letter to residents, Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy said the man’s “actions have caused unnecessary alarm to the public” after he was seen walking with the semi-automatic weapon in the area of North Hills, Ardsley, Glenside and the Abington Shopping Center.

“While this individual’s intentions are unknown, it appears that he is attempting to draw our police officers into a debate or an encounter over his 2nd Amendment right to carry this weapon in public,” said Molloy.

Molloy added that officers had at least one encounter with him previously. Despite causing a scare, the man has not broken any laws.

“Our Department will continue to balance our duty to protect the 2nd Amendment rights of this individual with our duty to provide public safety to all of our residents,” said Molloy.

Molloy says that if residents do see this man to not take action or speak to him, and if they feel that their safety is threatened, to call 911.