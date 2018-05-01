BREAKING: Suspect Opens Fire On Officers While Responding To Reports Of Person Shot, Police Say  
Filed Under:Claymont, Local TV

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — Three people have been hospitalized after a car struck a tanker carrying liquid nitrogen in New Castle County on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Tanker Truck Carrying 5,200 Gallons Of Gasoline Involved In Accident

tanker accident claymont 3 Hospitalized After Tanker Accident In New Castle County

Credit: (CBS3)

The accident happened in the 2000 block of Naamans Road in Claymont, Delaware around 11:50 a.m.

Officials say there is no active leak but Naamans Road is currently closed as crews remain to secure the tanker. Commuters should expect delays in the area. For more information, visit DelDOT.

Three people with unknown injuries have been transported to Wilmington Hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Full Cosby Coverage
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch