CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — Three people have been hospitalized after a car struck a tanker carrying liquid nitrogen in New Castle County on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The accident happened in the 2000 block of Naamans Road in Claymont, Delaware around 11:50 a.m.

Officials say there is no active leak but Naamans Road is currently closed as crews remain to secure the tanker. Commuters should expect delays in the area. For more information, visit DelDOT.

Three people with unknown injuries have been transported to Wilmington Hospital.