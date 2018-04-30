VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Voorhees issue a stern warning after a hit-and-run driver smashed one of their SUV’s in a parking lot off of Laurel Road.

The department tweeted a photo Monday afternoon, with the message:

“To the driver of the Lincoln Navigator that crashed into our #PoliceK9 vehicle at 10:15 last night, you have until tomorrow to turn yourself in at our Headquarters. If not, we will be using the numbers on the trail of evidence you left behind at Autospeed to find you…”