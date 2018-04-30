PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jullian Taylor, a former intern at CBS 3, represented for Temple University made it to the highest stage of his sport when the San Francisco 49ers picked him in the NFL Draft.

As an intern, Taylor demonstrated qualities that helped him excel on the football field as he went above and beyond what he was required to do.

“I just wanted to be the best me everyday,” Taylor said. “I didn’t look towards the next day.I just said, ‘I got today and I’m going to be the best me.'”

It’s that attitude that led to the moment when the 49ers selected the Temple defensive tackle 223rd overall (in the seventh round).

“It was a call I will never forget,” Taylor recalled. “I saw a California number pop up and I answered it and it was Mr. (John) Lynch the GM and he said, ‘Do you want to be a 49er?’ And I said, ‘Of course.'”

Taylor’s path to the NFL wasn’t easy after a season-ending injury in 2015. He re-injured his knee last season but this season, he played his best football down the stretch.

“I think after both my surgeries, I manifested a lot of character skills that I have today,” Taylor said. “It just teaches you to be mentally tough at the end of the day.”

Taylor’s head coach at Temple Geoff Collins always knew he had what it takes.

“He has a chip on his shoulder, like most of the kids in our program do, just to prove doubters wrong. I think he’s done that,” Collins said.

Now, Taylor says it’s his time to establish that he belongs in the league.